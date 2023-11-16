Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Short Interest Update

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the October 15th total of 1,820,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 569,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Chimerix Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMRX traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.96. The stock had a trading volume of 137,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,700. Chimerix has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $2.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average of $1.13. The stock has a market cap of $85.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Chimerix alerts:

Institutional Trading of Chimerix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,240,000. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in Chimerix during the third quarter worth about $95,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Chimerix by 436.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 57,785 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Chimerix by 167.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 426,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 267,044 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Chimerix by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 591,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 387,638 shares during the period. 44.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMRX shares. StockNews.com cut Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Chimerix

About Chimerix

(Get Free Report)

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating tumors, which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in glioma patients; ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist that demonstrated enhanced non-competitive DRD2 antagonism relative to ONC201, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors; ONC212, an imipridone agonist of the orphan G protein-coupled receptors (GPCR) tumor suppressor GPR132, as well as ClpP for solid tumors and hematological malignancies, including pancreatic cancer and leukemias; and CMX521, a nucleoside analog antiviral drug candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) infection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.