China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Short Interest Update

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,335,500 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the October 15th total of 69,012,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 34,075.3 days.
China Construction Bank Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of CICHF stock opened at $0.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average of $0.59. China Construction Bank has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $0.72.
China Construction Bank Company Profile
