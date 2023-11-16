China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Short Interest Update

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,335,500 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the October 15th total of 69,012,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 34,075.3 days.

China Construction Bank Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of CICHF stock opened at $0.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average of $0.59. China Construction Bank has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $0.72.

China Construction Bank Company Profile

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Finance Business, Personal Finance Business, Treasury and Asset Management Business, and Others segments.

