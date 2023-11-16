China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:CJJD opened at $0.21 on Friday. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $9.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Jo-Jo Drugstores

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CJJD. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 1,004.3% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 125,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 114,307 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. 3.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

