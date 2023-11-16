China Medical System Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHSYF) Short Interest Up 7.6% in October

China Medical System Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHSYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,698,900 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the October 15th total of 4,366,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 382.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of China Medical System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

Get China Medical System alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CHSYF

China Medical System Price Performance

China Medical System Company Profile

China Medical System stock opened at $1.52 on Thursday. China Medical System has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.52.

(Get Free Report)

China Medical System Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, markets, and promotes pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China. The company's products include Plendil for the treatment of hypertension and stable angina pectoris; XinHuoSu for the treatment of acute heart failure; Deanxit for the treating mild-to-moderate depression, anxiety, and psychosomatic affections; Ursofalk for the treatment of cholesterol gallstones in the gallbladder, cholestatic liver disease, and biliary reflux gastritis; Salofalk for treating Ulcerative Colitis and Crohn's disease; Bioflor for the treatment of diarrhea; Combizym for dyspepsia; Augentropfen Stulln Mono eye drops to treat senile macula degeneration and asthenopia; and Hirudoid for blunt traumata with or without hematomas and superficial phlebitis insofar.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for China Medical System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Medical System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.