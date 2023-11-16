Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $59.00 to $51.00. The stock had previously closed at $53.28, but opened at $47.41. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Cisco Systems shares last traded at $47.26, with a volume of 13,896,138 shares traded.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CSCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.18.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSCO

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $119,013.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,575,032.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $119,013.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,575,032.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $190.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.