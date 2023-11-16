Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 63.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,079,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 808,444 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.15% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $65,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KDP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

KDP opened at $31.89 on Thursday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Timothy P. Cofer bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.06 per share, for a total transaction of $465,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 400,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,436,206.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman purchased 7,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $211,147.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,967.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy P. Cofer purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.06 per share, for a total transaction of $465,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 400,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,436,206.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 72,050 shares of company stock worth $2,240,048 in the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

