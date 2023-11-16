Citigroup Inc. Has $71.32 Million Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,231 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $71,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the second quarter worth about $248,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in NVR by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in NVR by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $179,888,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in NVR by 306.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of NVR by 53.8% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.
NVR Trading Up 0.0 %
NVR opened at $6,292.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4,295.51 and a twelve month high of $6,525.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5,913.36 and a 200-day moving average of $6,015.33.
NVR declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NVR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.
Insider Buying and Selling at NVR
In other news, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,711.73, for a total transaction of $3,923,958.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,572,412.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,711.73, for a total transaction of $3,923,958.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,572,412.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,500.70, for a total value of $6,177,286.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,983,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,166 shares of company stock valued at $12,042,548. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.
NVR Company Profile
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
