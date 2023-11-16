Citigroup Inc. Purchases 86,418 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,418 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $76,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $153.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $96.00 and a one year high of $156.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.18 and its 200 day moving average is $140.34.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($4.22). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 27.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TTWO shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.88.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

