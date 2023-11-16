Citigroup Inc. Sells 111,767 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,767 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $68,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $140.67 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $130.89 and a 12-month high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

