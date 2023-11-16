Citigroup Inc. Sells 36,685 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,958 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 36,685 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of Stryker worth $72,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,673,528 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,043,552,000 after acquiring an additional 178,460 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Stryker by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,683,415 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,907,914,000 after purchasing an additional 98,909 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,012,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,716,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,006 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Stryker by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,461,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,954,038 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,695,169,000 after purchasing an additional 117,786 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $283.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $107.75 billion, a PE ratio of 42.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.57. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $216.55 and a one year high of $306.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on SYK. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SYK

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.