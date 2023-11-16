Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) Short Interest Update

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 324,200 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the October 15th total of 365,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 270.2 days.
Clariant Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CLZNF opened at $14.89 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.08. Clariant has a fifty-two week low of $13.92 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74.
Clariant Company Profile
