Clarius Group LLC Acquires 1,125 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,603 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 2.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,593,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $707,845,000 after purchasing an additional 154,520 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in SAP by 58.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,492 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SAP by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,750,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,862,000 after acquiring an additional 238,039 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in SAP by 33.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,443,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $309,245,000 after acquiring an additional 612,168 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 230.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,173,000 after acquiring an additional 969,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

SAP Stock Performance

NYSE:SAP traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $149.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,331. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $101.78 and a 12 month high of $149.66. The firm has a market cap of $176.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.33 and a 200-day moving average of $134.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. SAP had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SAP. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.13.

About SAP

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

