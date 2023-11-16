Clarius Group LLC Acquires 1,157 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,172 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.09.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $152.64. The stock had a trading volume of 522,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,480,323. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $153.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $139.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 88.06%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

