Clarius Group LLC Acquires 81 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 111.1% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 307.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 364.0% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Charter Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $273.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $501.52.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CHTR stock traded down $3.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $414.52. 73,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,122. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $429.96 and its 200 day moving average is $393.63. The company has a market capitalization of $61.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.14. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $302.21 and a 1 year high of $458.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.52. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.96 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Articles

