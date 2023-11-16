Clarius Group LLC Acquires 828 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Clarius Group LLC grew its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $435,979,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $369,131,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Southern by 586.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,564,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753,465 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Southern by 162.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,572,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,617,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,896,000 after buying an additional 3,373,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of SO traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.98. 464,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,166,729. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.45. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $75.80. The company has a market cap of $76.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,674,744. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,674,744. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,490 shares of company stock worth $1,452,505. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

