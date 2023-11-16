Clarius Group LLC Boosts Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 187.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 374.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 227.3% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $234,280.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 125,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,718,289.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $234,280.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 125,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,718,289.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $10,005,216.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,965 shares in the company, valued at $131,995,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,202 shares of company stock valued at $11,299,952. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

ICE traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $111.78. 414,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,459,640. The company has a market cap of $63.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.16 and a 12-month high of $118.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 38.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.