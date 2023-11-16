Clarius Group LLC Buys 30 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP raised its position in Moody’s by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Moody’s by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $399.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $381.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.54.

Moody’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCO traded up $2.76 on Thursday, reaching $353.46. The stock had a trading volume of 66,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $64.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $325.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $330.59. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $272.70 and a 1-year high of $363.19.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 37.47%.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total transaction of $931,898.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,038.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total value of $931,898.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,038.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $294,969.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,188.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,357 shares of company stock worth $5,377,433. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Further Reading

