Clarius Group LLC Buys 40 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Clarius Group LLC grew its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,812 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC's holdings in McKesson were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $611,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total value of $10,668,454.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,153,727.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,082 shares of company stock worth $30,258,690. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.09.

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $6.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $452.39. 114,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,125. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $445.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $420.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.56. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $331.75 and a twelve month high of $473.18.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 9.80%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

