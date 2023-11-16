Clarius Group LLC Buys 56 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $4,432,000. Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.6% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 45.2% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADI. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.42.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $179.92. The company had a trading volume of 360,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,369,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $200.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.80.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 46.74%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

