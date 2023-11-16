Clarius Group LLC Buys 93 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.71.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB stock traded up $3.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $221.99. 183,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,786,743. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $212.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.32. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.40 and a twelve month high of $231.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total value of $2,010,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 265,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,304,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 265,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,304,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,665 shares of company stock worth $12,597,136. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

