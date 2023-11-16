Clarius Group LLC Cuts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,056 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of T. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 82.8% during the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 57,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 26,256 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 26,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 9,648 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $347,000. Holistic Financial Partners increased its stake in AT&T by 5.8% in the second quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 13,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 250,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after buying an additional 47,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on T shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,828,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,630,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $20.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.25. The stock has a market cap of $113.47 billion, a PE ratio of -10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -72.08%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

