Clarius Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 24,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 22.8% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 18.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DD traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.29. The stock had a trading volume of 312,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,729. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.97 and a 200-day moving average of $72.04. The firm has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.80 and a fifty-two week high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

DD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $3,920,006.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,455,762.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

