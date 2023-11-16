Clarius Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,064,357,000 after purchasing an additional 860,489 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,401,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,188,000 after buying an additional 623,952 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 788.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,501,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,490,000 after buying an additional 7,544,029 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,219,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,146,000 after acquiring an additional 171,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,908,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,727,000 after acquiring an additional 45,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $128.73. The stock had a trading volume of 240,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,136. The firm has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $170.27.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.99.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PNC

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.