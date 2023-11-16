Clarius Group LLC Grows Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,815 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MU. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 21,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Schear Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,393 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 2.0% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,061,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,239,388. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.32. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $77.50. The company has a market capitalization of $84.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.61%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,800,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,689.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,800,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,390 shares of company stock valued at $8,709,053 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.75.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

