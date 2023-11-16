Clarius Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Fiserv by 99,857.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,446,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,961,792,000 after acquiring an additional 569,875,539 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,887,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,831,000 after purchasing an additional 56,213 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Fiserv by 0.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,280,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,829,000 after buying an additional 21,001 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Fiserv by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,017,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,617,000 after buying an additional 13,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,189,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,142,000 after acquiring an additional 629,477 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

FISV traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $125.24. 4,259,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $122.39.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.