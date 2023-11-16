Clarius Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in Sony Group by 31,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 8.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SONY. Benchmark started coverage on Sony Group in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Sony Group Stock Performance

NYSE SONY traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $87.35. 84,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,323. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.81 and a fifty-two week high of $100.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $107.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.05.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Further Reading

