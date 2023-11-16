Clarius Group LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after buying an additional 23,300,381 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $621,349,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in CSX by 20.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,565,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,543,883,000 after acquiring an additional 8,797,783 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 558.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,800,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 45,104.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,415,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $31.04. 2,018,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,074,632. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.57 and a 200 day moving average of $31.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 23.40%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

