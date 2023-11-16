Clarius Group LLC Has $1.08 Million Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,399 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EOG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,635 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $21,359,000 after buying an additional 10,969 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in EOG Resources by 196.9% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,593 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 18.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,998 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after purchasing an additional 10,154 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 6.6% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on EOG shares. Citigroup cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.73.

NYSE:EOG traded down $3.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $119.17. The stock had a trading volume of 517,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,305. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.52 and a 12 month high of $144.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 24.52%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

