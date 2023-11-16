Clarius Group LLC Has $1.27 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 83.3% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,120,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,257,898. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.58. The company has a market capitalization of $96.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.11.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

