Clarius Group LLC Has $570,000 Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DEO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in Diageo by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Diageo by 5.8% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Diageo by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Diageo by 2.3% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($57.96) to GBX 4,440 ($54.53) in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Diageo in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($35.86) to GBX 2,950 ($36.23) in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($47.28) to GBX 3,800 ($46.67) in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,898.33.

Diageo Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE DEO traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $141.55. 118,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,839. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.35. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $135.63 and a 1-year high of $191.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

