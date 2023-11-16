Clarius Group LLC Has $587,000 Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,866 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $2,276,521.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,286.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

Shares of NXPI traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $200.98. The company had a trading volume of 279,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,060. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.24 and a 200-day moving average of $194.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $51.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.56. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $150.90 and a 12 month high of $225.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NXPI. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.88.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

