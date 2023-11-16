Clarius Group LLC Has $665,000 Stock Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Clarius Group LLC cut its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,878,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,032,000 after acquiring an additional 147,722 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,473,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,272,000 after purchasing an additional 84,680 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,998,000 after purchasing an additional 57,478 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 613,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,992,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Toyota Motor by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 543,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,512,000 after buying an additional 86,597 shares in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

TM stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $190.43. 27,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,639. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.23. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $132.35 and a 52 week high of $195.65. The company has a market cap of $258.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.65.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

