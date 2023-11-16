Clarius Group LLC Has $803,000 Stock Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,450 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BHP. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,565,777 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,107,819,000 after purchasing an additional 440,525 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $798,672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,545 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,705,642 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $291,985,000 after acquiring an additional 61,012 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BHP Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,121,564 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $245,935,000 after purchasing an additional 199,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in BHP Group by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,768,982 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $238,991,000 after purchasing an additional 938,755 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on BHP. UBS Group raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com cut BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,950.00.

BHP Group Price Performance

BHP traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.34. The stock had a trading volume of 413,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753,850. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $54.28 and a 1 year high of $71.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.02 and a 200 day moving average of $58.41.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

