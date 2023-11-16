Clarius Group LLC Increases Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HAS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 60.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Hasbro in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Price Performance

Shares of Hasbro stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,233. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.66 and a 12-month high of $73.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 10.33% and a positive return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HAS. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HAS

About Hasbro

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.