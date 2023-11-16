Clarius Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 6.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 75,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 108.8% during the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Cfra lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.37.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded up $0.89 on Thursday, hitting $77.42. The stock had a trading volume of 438,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056,029. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.07. The stock has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $100.32.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 80.73%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.