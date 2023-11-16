Clarius Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 74.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,969,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,853,308,000 after acquiring an additional 51,337,702 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,929,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004,237 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $100,520,000. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9,271.1% during the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,479,000 after buying an additional 1,124,961 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,040,000 after acquiring an additional 954,175 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
SCHO traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,910. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.06. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.65 and a 52-week high of $49.13.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile
The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
