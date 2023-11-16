Clarius Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the first quarter worth about $17,568,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Blackstone during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Blackstone during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In related news, Director Reginald J. Brown acquired 1,842 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $111.24 per share, for a total transaction of $204,904.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,430.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $435,708.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,934.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Reginald J. Brown bought 1,842 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $111.24 per share, for a total transaction of $204,904.08. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,430.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,812,942 shares of company stock valued at $128,543,218 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on BX. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.22.

Blackstone Stock Down 0.4 %

Blackstone stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.87. The stock had a trading volume of 282,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,928,170. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $116.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.45%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

