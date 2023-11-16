Clarius Group LLC Purchases 21 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,020,000. 84.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on REGN. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $914.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,045.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $903.64.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $790.96. The stock had a trading volume of 53,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,440. The firm has a market cap of $86.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $818.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $781.70. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $668.00 and a twelve month high of $853.97.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.58 by $2.01. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $829.00, for a total transaction of $707,137.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,763. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $829.00, for a total transaction of $707,137.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,763. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total value of $188,212.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,753,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,356 shares of company stock worth $28,811,415. 8.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

