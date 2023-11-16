Clarius Group LLC Purchases 36 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 65.2% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 485.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 237.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 540.0% in the first quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 64 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Equinix from $885.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $824.10.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 523 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total transaction of $401,020.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,973.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total value of $401,020.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,973.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total transaction of $2,707,435.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,215,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,622 shares of company stock valued at $5,705,011. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $1.08 on Thursday, hitting $779.92. 45,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,088. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $741.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $755.71. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $632.45 and a 1-year high of $821.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.62.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 146.67%.

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.