Clarius Group LLC Purchases 389 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of EW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.00. The stock had a trading volume of 602,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,425,371. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $60.57 and a 1 year high of $94.87. The firm has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.40 and its 200 day moving average is $79.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $565,498.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 213,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,960,748.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $454,598.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,079.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $565,498.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 213,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,960,748.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,795 shares of company stock valued at $12,724,914 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.