Clarius Group LLC Purchases 48 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7,959.3% in the first quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 9,510 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 9,392 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 100,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,455,000 after buying an additional 23,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 56,172 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,768,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

VRTX traded down $1.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $347.72. 602,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,179,248. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $282.21 and a twelve month high of $387.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $360.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The company has a market cap of $89.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $347.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.13.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $4,847,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,386,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $4,847,788.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 22,425 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $87,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,411 shares of company stock valued at $18,511,525 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

