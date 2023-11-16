Clarius Group LLC Raises Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,916 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Medtronic by 307.2% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 119,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,518,000 after acquiring an additional 90,068 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Medtronic by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 802,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $64,674,000 after buying an additional 418,648 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in Medtronic by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Viawealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.0% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 40,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.94.

View Our Latest Research Report on Medtronic

Medtronic Trading Up 0.8 %

MDT stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.59. 1,048,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,963,889. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $92.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.