Clarius Group LLC Raises Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 99,583.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 643,694,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $220,104,833,000 after purchasing an additional 643,048,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $915,360,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after buying an additional 1,351,002 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,657,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 159.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,379,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,619,000 after acquiring an additional 847,651 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $347.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $314.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.20.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,125,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,125,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,822 shares of company stock worth $9,759,729 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $6.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $299.40. 434,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,757,366. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $222.65 and a 12 month high of $358.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $283.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.08.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

