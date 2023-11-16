Clarius Group LLC Raises Stock Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Clarius Group LLC grew its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,713 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UBS. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in UBS Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 22,112 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 11,283 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 23,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on UBS shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.86.

UBS Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UBS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,446,251. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.47. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $17.60 and a 1 year high of $26.97.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.30). UBS Group had a net margin of 52.89% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

About UBS Group

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.