Clarius Group LLC Sells 107 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% in the second quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 19.5% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,631,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 10,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,125 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at $75,383,352. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 1.2 %

SHW traded up $3.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $268.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,817. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $205.43 and a 1 year high of $283.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $252.77 and its 200-day moving average is $253.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.