Clarius Group LLC Sells 1,151 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Clarius Group LLC lowered its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 41.3% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in TotalEnergies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 43,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 5.1% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TTE. TD Cowen dropped their price target on TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

TTE traded down $0.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.38. 223,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,818. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $54.94 and a 1 year high of $68.83.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

