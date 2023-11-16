Clarius Group LLC Sells 122 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.9% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $764,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,618,000. Finally, Summit X LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.0% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $157.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.92.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC stock traded down $3.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $146.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,628,775. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $104.32 and a 52 week high of $159.65. The company has a market cap of $55.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.25 and a 200-day moving average of $132.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $41.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 11.20%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,258.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

