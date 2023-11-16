Clarius Group LLC Sells 253 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITW traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $239.26. 100,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,056. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $231.85 and a 200 day moving average of $237.76. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $214.66 and a one year high of $264.19.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 54.32%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ITW. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.25.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

