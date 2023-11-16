Clarius Group LLC Sells 58 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,540 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in United Rentals by 0.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 138.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter worth $201,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in United Rentals by 2.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 135,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

URI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $6,728,397.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,747.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Stock Performance

URI stock traded down $7.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $471.59. 113,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,004. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $325.15 and a 12 month high of $492.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $438.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $424.44.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.32 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.16%.

United Rentals Profile



United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

