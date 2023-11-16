Clarius Group LLC Sells 726 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Clarius Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,417 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 1.3% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 5.1% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Target by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC increased its stake in Target by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Trading Down 0.6 %

Target stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $129.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,470,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,559,052. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.70.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Target

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.